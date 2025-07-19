Homeowner distraught after neighbor's negligence damages their property: 'I reported it to the authorities'

"I can't let this kind of aggression become a thing."

A home gardener was horrified to see their thriving avocado tree get demolished by their neighbor's goats. Now they are turning to Reddit to assess their options.

In the r/gardening subreddit, one user posted a photo of their destroyed avocados, which appear to have bite marks all over the leaves.

"I grew these plants from scratch when I was at the lowest point in my life," the Reddit user said. "I was broke and depressed, and they were my therapy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit user explained that their neighbor has let their backyard goats graze on the plants before. They said they have spoken to their neighbor multiple times about the issue, but nothing has changed.

"Today I reported it to the authorities," the user said. "I can't let this kind of aggression become a thing."

It can be difficult to engage in climate-friendly activities at home when your neighbors impede your progress. Gardening is not only fun, but it also has many health benefits, including improved cognitive function, better sleep, and decreased stress levels. Plus, it's good for the environment because your home garden can be good for pollinators that are essential to our food supply.

Growing your own produce in your garden is also a good way to increase your fiber, save money on groceries, and incorporate fresh veggies into your home-cooked meals. You can save up to $600 on produce at the grocery store if you grow it at home.

Commenters in the subreddit pointed out that, depending on the user's local jurisdiction, they may be entitled to compensation for the loss of the plant.

"Seek out damages in small claims court," one person suggested. "Avocados are energy intensive plants, they require an extreme amount of water and care. These are quantifiable and able to be used as a means of estimating the value of the plants vs. your claim."

One person urged the user to build a tall fence to keep out the goats and make a small addition to ensure they don't climb the barrier.

"I'm not sure if this works for goats, but I've seen people put a roll bar on the top of tall fences to keep dogs from getting over them," they said. "They can't get a hold on the top of the fence because the bar just rolls, so they fall back into their yard."

