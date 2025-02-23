Frustrated resident celebrates as traffic wardens finally crack down on thoughtless driver: 'Amazing how long it takes'

A Denver resident shared their frustrations with illegal parking on r/f***cars.

A couple of photos show two steel flatbed trucks blatantly parked in a bike lane.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explains that after reporting the two trucks repeatedly, the windshields were littered with tickets before finally getting booted. A long-sought victory for bikers everywhere.

Riding a bike instead of driving is a great way to save money, reap health benefits, and help the planet. Forget about running out of gas, having to leave early to find parking, and hefty insurance payments. Cycling comes with buckets of perks, but infrastructure has a bit of catching up to do in most cities.

While streets were once owned by pedestrians and cyclists, cities began being built for cars after the Industrial Revolution. Between roads and parking lots, space and foresight for alternative transportation was nonexistent. In recent years, there has been much more consideration and reconstruction for the walking and biking populations, giving people more options on how to get from A to B.

The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions reported that the United States is in the top three air pollution offenders across the globe. As per the Union of Concerned Scientists, tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses are responsible for over one-fifth of the United States' total planet-warming pollution. This is why choosing alternative transportation whenever possible is important.

Walking and biking shorter commutes is a great way to sneak in some exercise. E-bikes are also becoming more affordable than ever before for slightly longer trips. If you're worried about steep hills or ending up in the bad part of town, Apple and Google Maps have cycling routes that will steer you away from both.

Countries abroad are a little further ahead of the game when it comes to transitioning to cleaner transportation. France is paying residents over $4,000 to trade in their cars for electric bikes. Paris has raised parking fees for SUVs in hopes of discouraging the larger gas-guzzling vehicles from congesting their city. The French capital has also restricted most vehicles from a two-square-mile area in the city centre. Be like Paris.

Many were intrigued by the parking fiasco.

"Fantastic. Amazing how long it takes to actually tow an illegally parked car," one comment said.

"It just goes to show that the best approach is always to report infractions to the city. The more we do, the more the cities will take it seriously," one Redditor wrote.

"Yay, but now they are even more stuck in the bike lane," another sighed.

