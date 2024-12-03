Disturbing video highlights common nature-devouring trend taking over US cities: 'It's such an important conversation to be had'

One TikToker asked a pointed question while sharing footage of vast areas covered in asphalt so people can park their cars: "Why are we giving so much of our space to parking lots?"

In the reel, TikToker molesrcool (@molesrcool) shows how giant, sprawling parking lots have taken over U.S. cities so that people can drive their cars everywhere.

This raises the question of why it is necessary. Parking garages would take up so much less space, which would reduce the amount of natural areas that need to be destroyed to provide parking for our cars. Alternatively, improving public transport or making it easier to walk or bike around cities would help reduce the need for large parking spaces in the first place.

A large proportion of American towns and cities are unsafe for pedestrians and bikers, which encourages people to drive. Creating walkable cities reduces the need for cars while enabling people to get more exercise, improving their physical and mental health. It also improves interactions with neighbors, as people have opportunities to stop and talk.

Walking or biking to school can also be a great way to ensure that children are getting time outside every day, which is important for their physical and mental health. In today's world, children spend a lot more time inside and in front of screens, and it is having a detrimental impact on their well-being. Physical activity such as walking helps keep kids healthy by improving bone, muscle, and joint strength and can also reduce their long-term risk of chronic diseases and obesity, NC Vision Zero reports.

People walking around are also more likely to shop at local stores, spending their money at local businesses instead of online. This helps boost local economies, which pumps money back into communities, per Forbes. It also helps create more jobs and reduce the harmful pollution associated with our purchases because local products require less transportation.

Reducing the number of cars on the road also reduces the harmful air and noise pollution that contributes to the emission of heat-trapping gases and the subsequent warming of our planet.

"I wish there were more videos on topics like this. It's such an important conversation to be had," one person commented on the post.

Another said: "My biggest gripe is how these big box store parking lots barely even get 60% full on their busiest days. It's genuinely such a waste."

