Shopper stunned after finding premium item for cheap at thrift store: 'Excellent find'

A thrift-store find is making waves online after a shopper stumbled upon a jaw-dropping deal hiding in plain sight — and it's a great reminder of just how much value can be found secondhand.

The post surfaced on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, where users regularly share their most impressive secondhand finds.

A shopper uploaded a photo of a De'Longhi espresso machine accompanied by the caption, "Found at Goodwill yesterday, $10."

Photo Credit: Reddit



For anyone familiar with the brand, the shock was immediate. De'Longhi espresso machines can retail well over $500 depending on the model, making the discovery feel almost unreal.

This shows how thrifting can be such a powerful money-saving tool. Kitchen appliances are some of the best treasures you can find at secondhand stores, often donated during moves, downsizing, or after upgrades — even when they're still in perfectly good working condition.

Moments like this highlight why shopping at thrift stores has become such a lifeline for shoppers trying to save money. Finding an appliance for such a deep discount can mean the difference between going without or finally being able to enjoy something that once felt out of reach, like a well-made espresso right in your own kitchen.

Plus, even if you come across something you don't personally need, there's always the resale potential. High-end appliances like espresso machines, stand mixers, and air fryers can sometimes be cleaned up and resold for a nice profit, turning a small thrift-store jackpot into a financial score.

The post quickly filled with reactions.

"Wow, lucky!!" one user wrote.

"This is actually a really great espresso machine. I've had mine for 4-5 years now," another said.

A third added, "Excellent find! If I see one of those in the wild at that price I'd let out an embarrassing squeal of excitement!"

