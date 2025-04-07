Startup unveils ultra-efficient HVAC system that is shattering performance records: 'Something never achieved before'

"The machine never stopped and never went to the defrost mode."

As one of the most energy-efficient heating and cooling options on the market, heat pumps are quickly gaining popularity among homeowners. However, some potential buyers might have reservations over a heat pump's ability to operate in extremely cold weather that dips below minus 15 degrees outside.

One startup believes that it may have solved that issue. Terravis Energy has introduced the AetherLux, a heat pump system that it said can work in cases of extreme cold and extreme heat outside.

Heat pumps work by transferring heat instead of generating it. This works by harvesting heat energy from the outside and transferring it into your home during the winter months — or vice versa during the summer.

This process requires less energy than traditional heating and cooling systems, potentially saving you money in the long run. Consumers can also take advantage of heat pump tax credits thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. However, President Donald Trump has indicated an intention to repeal these benefits — although an act of Congress will be needed — so acting sooner rather than later is wise.

According to Terravis Energy, one of the biggest benefits of the AetherLux is that an auxiliary heating system is no longer needed, which cuts down on energy consumption and saves you money. The designers said that the heat pump has been tested to work in temperatures ranging from minus 57 to 131.

The heat pump also utilizes the R32 refrigerant, which is compliant with the 2025 Clean Air Act regulations. According to a 2017 study published in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, shared by ScienceDirect, R32 has a low global warming potential, thanks to its energy efficiency.

R32 has "significantly good heat transfer characteristics and a level of performance that make it acceptable at low condensing temperatures, thereby avoiding overly high compressor discharge temperatures," the study reads.

Lorenzo Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy, touted the company's revolutionary heat pump while speaking to PV Magazine. "With the tests we have done for two hours at minus 50 degrees Celsius, the machine never stopped and never went to the defrost mode," Rossi said.

"At this very low temperature, we were still producing 30 degrees Celsius of heat indoors, which is something never achieved before. With our high heat output, the time required to warm the house is significantly reduced, leading to substantial electricity savings."

