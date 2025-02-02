Scientists develop unbelievable tech that could create water out of thin air: 'Quicker water release with minimal energy consumption'

Products like this aerogel can be lifesavers when used in conjunction with smart water conservation efforts.

Researchers at the National University of Singapore have developed an aerogel that can efficiently absorb water from the air, according to TechXplore. This can help supplement dwindling groundwater supplies in especially arid areas.

Researchers claim their aerogel can absorb about 5.5 times its weight in water when relative humidity is at 95%. At 20% relative humidity, which you would see in desert climates, the gel can still absorb 27% of its weight. Unlike most atmospheric moisture capture methods, this gel can be used repeatedly without loss in efficiency. It also doesn't need high energy to extract water from the absorbing material, as is the case with silica gels and zeolites.

The aerogel is cheap, too. It only costs $2 for the raw materials to make one square meter.

"The aerogel exhibits rapid absorption/desorption kinetics with 12 cycles per day at 70 percent relative humidity, equivalent to a water yield of 10 litres per kilogram of aerogel per day," said Associate Professor Tan Swee Ching. "Carbon nanotubes play a crucial role in boosting the aerogel's photothermal conversion efficiency, enabling quicker water release with minimal energy consumption."

To demonstrate the material's potential researchers built a solar-powered condenser using the aerogel. This shows that it could be dropped into remote areas with no connection to the grid and work perfectly well.

This isn't the first time we've seen research in this vein. Entrepreneurs are already commercializing atmospheric water absorption, so there's a home for these kinds of technological advancements. Some startups claim that water harvested this way is even cleaner than tap water.

Droughts and aridification caused by climate change are making water security a higher priority for many regions, particularly poorer ones. Products like this aerogel can be lifesavers when used in conjunction with smart water conservation efforts. Better still would be slowing the use of pollutants that are messing with rainfall and snowpack cycles, but we're at the point of needing all of the above.

While you might not have access to cutting-edge aerogel technology, you can still engage in water collection at home. Collecting rainwater is pretty straightforward, and can help ease demand on your community's water supply.

