Skeptical homeowner taken aback by unusual heating and cooling system: 'Too good to be true'

A Toronto-based Redditor with an outdated air conditioning unit and a dead furnace turned to the r/Home forum for advice about their heating and cooling needs.

"Heat Pumps: Are they as good as I'm being told?" they asked, noting that a company they called suggested a combination of a gas furnace and heat pump. The latter would effectively replace their 20-year-old AC system, while the former would kick in during the cold Canadian winter.

However, the original poster had never heard of a heat pump before and wanted to know if it and all its benefits were the real deal.

"The cost difference when including government rebates is substantial — to the point of being 'too good to be true,'" they added.









The consensus from the comment section was that the technology would be a worthwhile addition for its energy- and money-saving capabilities. As many people pointed out, heat pumps are far more efficient than traditional forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning because they transfer heat in and out of the home instead of burning fuel to generate warmth.

"I'm in New Brunswick and we had -40 days last winter and the house was nice and warm and the power bill wasn't bad at all," a person said. "I know people paying over $300/month with older systems and I was $220."

Others contended that heat pumps are insufficient unless paired with an additional form of resistive heating.

"A heat pump is absolutely the greatest thing ever, so long as it's above freezing. It does work below freezing but if it gets much past ten below, you're definitely going to want another heat source," someone said.

However, reports about the suboptimal performance of heat pumps in frigid conditions are largely overblown, as regions with some of the coldest temperatures — including Nordic nations — rely solely on these devices. According to Wired, heat pumps are still twice as efficient as their gas-powered counterparts at 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Inflation Reduction Act has made these eco-friendly options even more attractive for Americans, offering homeowners a tax credit of $2,000 to help install them and an additional $8,000 for low-income households.



"It's the greatest thing since sliced bread or toast or buttered bread... It's that good," one commenter wrote.

