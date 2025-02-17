Homeowner seeks advice to stop relentless garden problem: 'They'll eat almost anything'

One homeowner asked the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit for plant suggestions that would beautify the retaining walls of their driveway while withstanding the neighborhood deer.

The OP wanted to know if there were deer-resistant plants for landscaping the garden beds along the retaining walls.

Ultimately, deer-resistant plants may temporarily repel deer, but no plant is fully deer-proof. As Joe Gardener describes, deer-resistant plants may be less appetizing to deer, but the creatures may still chow down on them, particularly if they're hungry and desperate. And fabric softener sheets are not ideal deer deterrents, as they can keep beneficial critters out, too.

"Our front and back yards seem to be one of their preferred paths through the neighborhood, and they'll eat almost anything," the OP shared, adding in the comments: "They're beautiful creatures but they drive me crazy at the same time."

It is unclear if the OP is dealing with an overpopulation of deer in their area, but when that occurs, the environment can suffer. An overabundance of deer can cause overfeeding in the lowest layers of a forest or woods, including shrubs, seedlings, and native plant species. Overbrowsing also reduces the amount of native plants available to support local wildlife, resulting in barren land and reduced biodiversity.

As deer feed on many plant species, including invasive ones, they can contribute to the spread of invasive species through forest lands by excreting invasive plant seeds across vulnerable areas, which can further push out local wildlife-supporting native plant species.

While the most effective deer deterrents are fences, converting your yard to a native plant oasis is one way to help fight against reduced biodiversity while supporting important pollinators protecting our food supply.

Since native plants are already acclimated to the local climate and conditions, these types of lawns require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which saves you money on water bills and time on lawn maintenance. Other lawn replacement options that can save you money on water bills and time on lawn maintenance include clover and buffalo grass.

For the OP, planting native plants is especially important, according to several Redditors.

"Because of your deer pressure, you will find that many natives will be on the menu," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter suggested, "Keep things very short … or very stiff … or they will flop and end up making your driveway even more narrow."

