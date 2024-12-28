Homesteader shares clever hack to keep deer out of your garden: 'You are brilliant'

"Thank you so much!"

Looking to keep deer away from your fruit trees without harsh chemicals?

A TikTok gardener has an innovative solution that works with nature — not against it — and brings bonus benefits to your backyard.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Rowdy Claude (@rowdyclaude) shared this clever planting tip that helps fruit trees thrive without chemical deterrents.

The secret? Planting lemongrass around your fruit trees. This aromatic plant acts as a natural defense system by overwhelming deer's sensitive senses, making them too uncomfortable to stick around. Plus, you can brew it into a refreshing tea.

"Lemongrass will overload a deer's senses and that makes them susceptible to predators," Claude explains. "They don't want to be around this area because it disrupts all their senses and they get confused."

How it's helping

This natural solution saves time and money compared to chemical deer repellents, which are expensive and need frequent reapplication.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Growing your own fruit trees brings significant benefits, from slashing grocery bills to improving your physical and mental health through outdoor activity. Fresh, homegrown produce often tastes better than store-bought options, too.

A fruit tree garden can yield hundreds of dollars worth of produce each season. By protecting your investment with lemongrass, you're creating a sustainable food source for your family without relying on chemical deterrents that could harm beneficial insects and soil health.

Keep in mind that lemongrass isn't native to the United States, so monitor its growth to prevent it from spreading beyond your planned growing area.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What everyone's saying

Social media users love this natural gardening hack.

"Thank you so much! I'm going to try that this spring. Deer destroyed my hostas and lilies last year," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Lemongrass sounds useful. Thanks for the info!"

"You are brilliant and I hope you get an HGTV show right now!!!" shared an enthusiastic follower.

Someone else simply stated: "I freaking love you."

By choosing smart planting combinations like this, you can create a thriving garden that works with nature while keeping unwanted visitors at bay. This simple technique shows how working with natural plant properties can solve common gardening challenges without reaching for chemical solutions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



