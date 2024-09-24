Gardeners warn against harmful method thought to keep deer from plants: 'There have to be better natural approaches that are safe'

There are lots of effective and natural ways of keeping deer away from your garden — fabric softener is not one of them.

Not all the tips and advice we see online are worth trying. One gardener sparked debate when they asked about a deer deterrent they heard could be effective.

One person asked the Reddit community for advice dealing with the deer "terrorizing" their garden. Sharing a photo of a deer seemingly shocked to be caught snacking on their bushes, the poster said: "I've heard about fabric softener sheets for deer control. But a friend told me about spraying liquid (downy) fabric softener in a sprayer. Anyone know more about this?"

There are lots of effective and natural ways of keeping deer away from your garden — fabric softener is not one of them. According to House Digest, "not only do deer not like the scent of dryer sheets very much, but other more beneficial critters dislike it as well. The strong scent could deter bees from your garden, which isn't ideal for pollination and may stunt the growth of your plants."

If you are hoping to ward off deer, a tall fence is likely the most effective option. The U.S. Department of Agriculture found that most deer will not jump over a 6-foot fence, but many gardening experts suggest a 7- to 8-foot fence. If you choose the DIY route for your fence, try collecting cheap, recycled materials. If a fence is not a feasible choice, you can try adding some plants to your garden that deer don't like. One gardener found eryngium to be particularly effective given its sharp and spiky texture.

Other gardeners on Reddit had a lot to say about this misguided idea.

One person said: "Won't help for this year, but plant a fence of corn around your garden…the deer get to gorge themselves, and the rest of your garden is safe."

"Please, please don't introduce this product to the environment. There have to be better natural approaches that are safe," wrote someone else.

Another commenter added: "Only physical barriers (fenced areas) really work in my 20yrs of experience."

