  • Home Home

Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after suspecting neighbor killed giant tree on property: 'It was poisoned'

"Do I sue?"

by Kaiyo Funaki
"Do I sue?"

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner recently turned to the r/treelaw subreddit after they suspected someone deliberately killed one of their trees.

"My neighbor hated my giant oak tree. Now it is dead and there are 3 holes drilled at the base," they wrote. "Do I sue?"

They continued: "It went from perfectly healthy to entirely dead in one year. I'm pretty sure that it was poisoned."

The situation was far from straightforward, however, as the Redditor noted that they would be selling the house in two weeks, and the buyer had waived the inspection. Furthermore, they did not see the neighbor commit the crime. 

"You need to prove damages to have a successful lawsuit. With the sale looming, you would need to prove that the house sold for less than it should have because of the dead tree. If you can't prove that, you're probably best off not proceeding with a claim," one commenter responded, adding that the original poster would need an arborist to evaluate the holes and test for herbicides.

"Get in contact with your states department of agriculture. They are in charge of policing herbicide use," another person said. "They will take samples from the tree and find out what killed it and then talk to potential perpetrators (your neighbor). Then you can contact law enforcement if the department of agriculture doesn't."

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

Several users referred to a case in Maine as a precedent for the OP, as a couple paid $1.5 million in a legal settlement and thousands of dollars in fines to the state after they poisoned their neighbor's tree. 

Disputes over trees are common, as homeowners have dealt with people trespassing on their land or damaging a tree beyond repair out of negligence. And just like these examples, the actions of the OP's neighbor extended far beyond a petty disagreement over property lines if they poisoned the tree.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, bigger, older trees are more effective in removing pollutants from the atmosphere than younger ones and play a "disproportionately important role" in carbon sequestration. Trees help combat the urban heat island effect, provide shelter for local fauna, and purify our air and water.

Should you ever find yourself in a similar situation, remember to document in as much detail as possible the conflict and contact local authorities.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money just for recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x