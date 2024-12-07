Gardener touts 'favorite' fast-growing, no-maintenance seasonal plant: 'Great for ground cover'

The plant is native from Pennsylvania to North Carolina and as far west as Wyoming and Texas.

A native plant gardener posted photos of their robust aromatic aster plants, praising the species for being beautiful and effortless to grow.

In a Reddit post, they shared three pictures of aromatic aster growing throughout their garden. Each photo shows fluffy bushes of tiny purple flowers sitting low to the ground. The bright purple plants are the aromatic aster receiving all the praise.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor declared, "[Of] all my plants this is my favorite." They described it as "the most beautiful fall blooming" plant and "high value for pollinators." The poster and other aromatic aster fans noted that it is a fast-growing and low-maintenance plant.

None of these aromatic aster lovers are exaggerating. This plant is one of the latest-blooming fall species. The violet petals bloom between September and November, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. The bright blossoms can last up to winter, keeping your garden colorful for longer.

The plant is native from Pennsylvania to North Carolina and as far west as Wyoming and Texas. Based on the Redditor's profile, they reside in Pennsylvania. They're dedicated to hosting native plants in their space, making aromatic aster the perfect choice.

As the Redditor noted in their caption, these native plants aren't just beautiful. They're valuable to pollinators and the local ecosystem as a whole.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It's crucial for humans that pollinators have access to plenty of native plants. Without this access, our food supply could be endangered by the lack of pollination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 35% of food crops depend on these pollinators.

Rewilding your yard or nurturing a native lawn does wonders to support pollination and promote biodiversity. But natural landscaping comes with even more benefits.

Planting native species, clover, buffalo grass, or creeping thyme helps you save money and effort. There's less lawn maintenance, no chemical products, and less water consumption. Like the aromatic aster, many native plants can thrive with hardly any help.

🗣️ Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One photo's caption explained the plant's landscaping functionality: "Great for ground cover or to cascade."

Others chimed in with their aster landscaping techniques. One shared, "I put some in on a harsh edge on a schoolyard native garden last summer." Another commenter said, "I planted some creeping aster that I'm hoping will grow up a trellis."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.