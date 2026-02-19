Dashcam footage captures shocking moment driver decides to ignore train crossing: 'They thought nothing could happen to them'

One person caught a fellow driver ignoring traffic guidance, which led to disastrous consequences.

A Reddit user uploaded dashcam footage to r/facepalm that shows a car turning toward a flashing train crossing signal. Then, the driver weaves past the lowered crossing gates and approaches the tracks. Ignoring the honking horns warning them of the incoming train, the car speeds forward. Unfortunately, the vehicle is hit by the train and sent flying.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

In their caption, the original poster explained that the incident happened in Germany. For many people, this video illustrated the dangers of living in a car-centric society. In an environment like this, drivers believe they have priority over pedestrians or public transportation. One similarly bold car owner was caught driving along a walkway, putting pedestrians at risk.

Reckless driving also puts the person behind the wheel at risk. Another Reddit user found news reports that provided more context on the collision, revealing that the driver sustained minor injuries. Thankfully, no one in the train was hurt.

While the outcome could have been worse, local news reported that the person was potentially facing charges of driving under the influence. The driver was also suspected of not having a valid license. Public transportation prevents accidents like this by providing an alternative for those unable to operate a vehicle. Buses and trains can also help commuters save money compared to driving a car.

"Ignored the lights that faced their direction, the barrier that was down, and the honking by the driver," one person on Reddit said. "It's like they thought nothing could happen to them."

"And that's why you respect lights, and most importantly respect lights at train tracks," another commented.

"I've always looked both ways when crossing the road and train tracks, is that not common sense anymore?" a user said.

