  • Home Home

Frugal DIYer shares one method to keep clothes looking new for years — and it's easier than you think

"I need to do this today."

by Jennifer Kodros
"I need to do this today."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A self-taught sewer went to r/Anticonsumption to show how they're giving socks a second life.

A photo shows how embroidery floss can patch up a hole in a sock — and look cute while doing it.

"I need to do this today."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Learned how to darn the holes in my socks to help reduce textile waste," the OP wrote.

Darning is a mending technique that involves using thread or yarn to repair a hole in fabric. It's a solution that can be used on a variety of imperfect clothing — a great way to upcycle what you already have and save you from an unnecessary purchase. Mending torn clothes can save you hundreds of dollars per year while helping reduce massive amounts of fashion waste, which is becoming a major problem.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that landfills received 11.3 million tons of municipal solid waste textiles in 2018, while the total textile generation that year was 17 million tons. The recycling rate for all that material was just 14.7%. Not great, Bob. Landfills are major planet-warming culprits that emit toxic gases like carbon and methane as everything decomposes — some of the products will take thousands of years to break down. 

Analysis by Business Insider found that just the production of fashion comprises 10% of total global carbon emissions. On top of that, Earth.org reported the fashion industry is the second-largest water-consuming industry. It takes 700 gallons to produce one cotton shirt and 2,000 gallons of water to produce a single pair of jeans, for example. That's a 2,700 gallon outfit.

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

If nothing else, be more mindful when purchasing and getting rid of clothing — even if it's a single sock, it really does make a difference. If you don't love the look of this particular mend, there are other styles of darning to try. One TikToker demonstrated several ways to repurpose old socks, from cleaning blinds to ceiling fans. If fixing them up isn't your thing, Smartwool's The Second Cut Project will take your old, worn socks and recycle them into dog beds.

The original Reddit post was met with admiration.

"I need to do this today," one Redditor commented.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Well done, you! Nice even stitching," applauded another.

"Looks pretty darn good," wrote a third with a wink.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x