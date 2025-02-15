Frugal DIYer shares one method to keep clothes looking new for years — and it's easier than you think

A self-taught sewer went to r/Anticonsumption to show how they're giving socks a second life.

A photo shows how embroidery floss can patch up a hole in a sock — and look cute while doing it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Learned how to darn the holes in my socks to help reduce textile waste," the OP wrote.

Darning is a mending technique that involves using thread or yarn to repair a hole in fabric. It's a solution that can be used on a variety of imperfect clothing — a great way to upcycle what you already have and save you from an unnecessary purchase. Mending torn clothes can save you hundreds of dollars per year while helping reduce massive amounts of fashion waste, which is becoming a major problem.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that landfills received 11.3 million tons of municipal solid waste textiles in 2018, while the total textile generation that year was 17 million tons. The recycling rate for all that material was just 14.7%. Not great, Bob. Landfills are major planet-warming culprits that emit toxic gases like carbon and methane as everything decomposes — some of the products will take thousands of years to break down.

Analysis by Business Insider found that just the production of fashion comprises 10% of total global carbon emissions. On top of that, Earth.org reported the fashion industry is the second-largest water-consuming industry. It takes 700 gallons to produce one cotton shirt and 2,000 gallons of water to produce a single pair of jeans, for example. That's a 2,700 gallon outfit.

If nothing else, be more mindful when purchasing and getting rid of clothing — even if it's a single sock, it really does make a difference. If you don't love the look of this particular mend, there are other styles of darning to try. One TikToker demonstrated several ways to repurpose old socks, from cleaning blinds to ceiling fans. If fixing them up isn't your thing, Smartwool's The Second Cut Project will take your old, worn socks and recycle them into dog beds.

The original Reddit post was met with admiration.

"I need to do this today," one Redditor commented.

"Well done, you! Nice even stitching," applauded another.

"Looks pretty darn good," wrote a third with a wink.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



