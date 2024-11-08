Thrift shopper shares heartwarming story behind $2 garage sale purchase: 'I'm very happy'

Garage sales can be a great place to find the ultimate bargain or quirky treasure. One frugal shopper recently shared their bargain find on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

The shopper shared pictures of a stunning turtle lamp. The shell of the turtle was made from blue and green glass and the poster suspected the base of the lamp was brass.

The shopper shared how an older man had let them have the turtle lamp for just $2. "I'm very happy with the find," the OP wrote.

Garage sales and thrift stores are a great place to go hunting for unusual products. Additionally, many people go looking for everyday items such as kitchenware, clothes, books, and furniture. Buying gently used items is a great way to save money and is helpful to the environment.









Thrifting's popularity has grown in recent years as people become more eco-conscious and battle with the cost of living crisis. Research suggests that 16 to 18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, saving on average $150 per month, per Business Dasher. Additionally, 93% of Americans shop for secondhand items online. There is an increasing number of marketplaces and thrift stores appearing online, making access to used items easier.

University of Colorado, Boulder's Environmental Center detailed the environmental benefits of thrifting too. Our throwaway culture is based on consumerism and means that we often buy items for convenience and instant gratification versus sustainability. This has resulted in single-use items and the rise of fast fashion. The increase in plastic production used in many of the throwaway items we buy, as well as in packaging, can also be attributed to this attitude.

Throwaway culture is contributing to pollution, waste, and the emission of heat-trapping gases that are causing our planet to warm. Buying high-quality gently used items helps to keep them out of landfills. This extends the life of the product and eventually reduces the demands for new products being made.

Thrifting is also a great way to find products from your childhood or that are no longer being made. "You just brought back a memory I didn't know I had," one commenter wrote on the post.

"Oh my gosh !!! I have the same turtle lamp, I got it from my grandmother and she had it forever ! Lovely to see another one!" exclaimed another commenter.

