Cyclist issues warning after disturbing altercation on local roadway: 'Be careful'

A Canadian cyclist had a truly aggravating experience with a motorist and shared details on r/TorontoBiking.

"Blocked bike lane, right in front of the ghost bike at Saint Clair and Yonge," they titled their original post, including a photo of the car in question.

"Right in front of a ghost bike where another cyclist was killed," wrote the poster in the description.

"Driver was waiting for his very important Starbucks coffee at the expense of the safety of other road users. When called out, driver said he was going to purposely target me and kill me. … I did report him to the police, and police got in touch with them. Be careful, he is a dangerous driver."

Beyond the obvious safety issue when cars stop where they shouldn't, cycling is one way to get more cars off of the road, improving health through exercise and reducing asthma-linked pollution. Dedicated lines allow bikes to work in urban environments, but having those bike lanes respected is the other piece of the puzzle.

When motorists park directly in bike lanes, it poses a real threat, as cyclists may be forced to swerve into roadways or sidewalks.

The commemorative ghost bike in this instance highlights just how dangerous driver behavior can be to cyclists. Unfortunately, drivers have been seen engaging in this problematic behavior in other cities as well, like in New York and Sydney, Australia.

Reddit commenters were furious with the Toronto driver in question.

"This is unfortunately why we all need bike and helmet cams," said one of the top posters. "Provide irrefutable proof of their crimes to law enforcement."

"Unfortunately, the police must be getting very tired of these types of reports involving cyclists. Drivers' brazen attitudes have run out of control, thanks to Thug Ford. Vote him out," said another poster, referring to Ontario premier Doug Ford, who has waged a recent war against bike lanes.

