Government sparks outrage after new bill opens up controversial loophole: 'People are really fed up'

Official bike lanes are not only important in ensuring the safety of bikers, but they also encourage alternative forms of transportation that better human and environmental health. Yet, in some places, bike lanes are being replaced with more highways.

What's happening?

Bill 212 has officially been passed in Ontario, Canada, CBC reported. This bill gives municipal governments control over existing bike lanes and ensures the continued construction of Highway 413, which has not had a completed assessment from Indigenous or environmental consultants, per CBC.

The removal of three major existing bike lanes has been permitted, while municipalities are now able to deny proposals for new bike lanes if they deem them to be detrimental to the flow of traffic, based on data, although what data exactly has been brought into question, per CBC.

Bill 212 also has an amendment that "appears to protect the government from lawsuits should someone be hurt or killed after the removal of bike lanes," per CBC. Considering the lack of proof that bike lanes hinder traffic flow, cycling advocates have protested against it.

Marit Stiles, leader of the opposition to Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative Party, said, "People are really fed up with the fact that this premier is so obsessed with downtown Toronto."

Why are bike lanes important?

Bike lanes are proven to reduce bike-related traffic deaths. In the U.S., for example, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration reported bike lanes can reduce crashes by up to 49%. This information, along with a UC Davis study declaring highways "unlikely" to reduce traffic, makes the passing of Bill 212 all the more frustrating.

"Slashing environmental laws, ramming through expensive highway projects, ripping out bike lanes — none of these things are going to reduce gridlock," Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said in a statement, per CBC.

Along with increasing danger for cyclists, and potentially only increasing the amount of traffic, Bill 212 also expedites the important processes of having Indigenous and environmental consultants provide input on the proposed Highway 413. CBC reported the road would connect Peel, Halton, and York, which all have regions of treaty land, meaning there could be negative impacts on the health and safety of local ecosystems and Indigenous communities.

What's being done about protecting bike lanes?

Many Ontario-based groups are calling out the bill, including the Green Party and cycling advocacy organization Cycle Toronto. The advocacy seeks to denounce Bill 212 and urge Canadians to vote for officials who would protect bike lanes for the safety of humans and the environment alike.

Advocacy like this has seen success. For example, the city of Pittsburgh has become tougher on cars parking in bike lanes after the public demanded precautions following the death of a young girl. You can take action into your hands by voting for officials who value the environment and bike safety, as well as by advocating for causes you care about.

