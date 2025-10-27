Driver shares terrifying dashcam video of road rage attack that flipped vehicle: 'What is wrong with some people?'

"Cams should be mandatory on all new cars."

A targeted road rage incident in California found one Cybertruck driver lucky to be alive.

Carscoops reported the altercation that left the EV driver off-road and upside-down happened during the day on an interstate near Ukiah, California. A Ram 1500 brake-checked the Cybertruck before intentionally side-swiping the vehicle as it tried to pass. The force sent the Tesla into a ditch, rolling over to a stop.

The Cybertruck security system alerted emergency services after detecting a crash. The Tesla owner was not seriously injured but was taken to the hospital for back pain by ambulance. Luckily, Tesla's safety cameras caught the entirety of the highway assault.

The footage, which was shared with the police, was posted on YouTube by Wham Baam Teslacam (@WhamBaamTeslacam), and while it was certainly no accident, it is unclear exactly what the pickup's exact intent was. According to Carscoops, after reviewing the video, the California Highway Patrol charged the Ram driver with vehicular assault.

Unfortunately, this behavior is nothing new.

A motorcyclist was captured smacking a Cybertruck's side mirror off on a freeway for no apparent reason, driving away as if nothing happened, as the mirror bounced away, causing an obstacle for other drivers on the road. Another EV driver was the victim of aggressive coal-rolling. In fact, there are websites and social media channels dedicated to these types of attacks on EVs — particularly Teslas.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While no motive has been officially confirmed, because there was no prior interaction between the two vehicles or drivers up until this point, the assumption is that this is another instance of red-hot hostility toward Tesla drivers. This type of life-threatening harassment is not only illegal and reckless, but it's discouraging drivers from making the switch to an EV.

EVs come with plenty of benefits, including saving thousands of dollars annually on gas and maintenance and, most importantly, cutting down the use of dirty energy sources. Transitioning to an EV to reduce pollution and save money should be a non-partisan issue. Protecting the Earth and trying to cool things down should be at the top of everyone's priority list.

While many argue that the pollution created during lithium mining, battery manufacturing, and the charging process negates any positive environmental results, the fact remains that even cars with the dirtiest batteries are still cleaner than cars with no battery at all. The amount of current mining for coal, oil, and gas sources is colossal compared to the mining necessary to obtain raw materials for clean energy sources.

Several YouTubers shared their thoughts on the rage-fueled freeway incident.

"Never understood how you hate a car so much that you play with someone's life," one wrote.

"What is wrong with some people?!" another asked.

"Cams should be mandatory on all new cars. Their value is tremendous," a third suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.