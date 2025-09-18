Curious passerby stunned after making incredible roadside discovery: 'I couldn't believe it'

While selling or donating household items can help give old possessions second lives, many neighborhoods allow their residents to simply leave their unwanted belongings along the curbs outside their homes.

From furniture to home goods, many individuals stumble upon incredible finds on the side of the road when they're least expecting it. In the r/Curbfind subreddit, one user shared a photograph of a sewing machine they "found during an evening walk."

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the post, the sewing machine remained in excellent working condition and came equipped with all necessary accessories, making for an unexpected and incredible find.

"I couldn't believe it," the author of the post commented.

On top of offering fantastic items for free, local curbside "shopping" gives preloved goods second chances, if only at a small scale. Online neighborhood groups are one way to see what people are disposing of and to get the word out if you're looking to get rid of any possessions of your own, expanding the reach of these curbside "sales" to more than just a few streets.

If your area doesn't permit leaving items on the curb, or if you're just looking to broaden your secondhand shopping horizons, thrift stores are a great way to take advantage of excellent discounts on everything from everyday supplies to rare finds.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Thrifting, donating, curbside pickups, and other circular practices help keep items out of landfills before they're worn through. Landfills release planet-heating gases such as methane into the atmosphere, along with various toxins into soil and groundwater, negatively affecting our planet and our health. As a result, minimizing how much we throw away — that is, by minimizing how much we buy new in the first place — is of the essence.

Responses to the post were enthusiastic and appreciative.

"Excellent find!" one user commented.

"Wow!!!" another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.