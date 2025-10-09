Passerby thrilled after finding unexpected item on side of road: 'I was super excited to stumble upon this'

With a little TLC, this subreddit is transforming sidewalk junk into valuable home finds.

One man's trash is another man's treasure, and that's what r/Curbfind is all about. Redditors post about their curbside finds — chairs, sewing machines, lawnmowers, clothing, and more.

This poster found something very unique: an old Yoo-hoo-branded cooler.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Nothing too special but I was super excited to stumble upon this/get it back to the car," they wrote.

Sure, it's no Yves Saint Laurent handbag or midcentury mahogany nightstand, but the cooler is certainly a conversation starter and a unique vintage find, and they saved nearly $100.

A commenter found the cooler online and mentioned that "this one sold for $90 damaged, plus a crazy amount for shipping."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling daily wellness products made with pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, save 30% off wprobiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

No matter your taste, whether DIY or designer, thrift stores, garage sales, and curbs are a great way to find discounted or free stuff. People who regularly shop secondhand can save over $1,700 each year, or around $150 per month.

Not only are you saving money, but you're helping save the planet, too.

Each year, millions of tons of perfectly good furniture, appliances, and clothing are tossed into landfills. Meanwhile, new stuff is constantly being produced, ravenously consuming resources like water, electricity, and wood while producing planet-warming emissions.

By shopping at thrift stores and donating your old stuff, you extend the lifespan of items, conserve valuable finite resources, and reduce air pollution. Plus, you get to enjoy one-of-a-kind thrift store finds like Yoo-hoo coolers, ancient Roman amulets, and mammoth fossils.

Commenters congratulated the Redditor on the newest addition to their cool curb collection.

"I think it's special! Very cool and nostalgic. Good eye," a user said.

"That looks to be in fantastic condition for the possible age," another Redditor commented.

"Omg I would fight for this," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



