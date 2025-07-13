Passerby thrilled after finding valuable item on curb in wealthy neighborhood: 'I can't believe someone would just throw this out'

One Reddit user's drive turned into a yummy breakfast the next day.

In a post on the r/blackstonegriddle subreddit, the original poster shared how they found a Blackstone griddle sitting by the curb in a fancy neighborhood and took it home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Drove through a nearby neighborhood with houses larger than mine and thought this curbside beauty was too good to be true," they wrote in the caption. As it turns out, it wasn't.

After applying some solid elbow grease, which included painting, scraping, flap-wheeling, scrubbing, and seasoning, the griddle was ready to go. The next morning? Crunchwraps. "I can't believe someone would just throw this out," they added. "But glad to adopt it and give it another life."

These kinds of finds aren't as rare as you'd think, especially in wealthier neighborhoods where people often throw high-quality or nearly-new items for no apparent reason. In fact, people have scored everything from expensive vintage watches to real pearls during cleanouts and curbside pickups. And the best part? It's all free.

This kind of smart curbside pickup doesn't just save money, it also helps the planet. Why? Well, giving used items a second life keeps them out of landfills and reduces the need for new production. So yes, it is a win-win.

Reddit commenters loved the rescue and had a lot to say about it.

One user said: "That's an awesome find!! Enjoy."

Another added their experience with a similar item: "I have the same model. Got rid of the front caddy and side shelves — cheap tin. Hood rusted within a year. Replaced it with an aluminum cover. Griddle top is still in great condition. I'm building a concrete countertop for it."

So, the conclusion is that it doesn't matter if it's a griddle or a chair: One person's trash really can be another person's favorite weekend project.

