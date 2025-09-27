Passerby stunned by finding antique items left out on curb: 'So ornate and beautiful'

It's the kind of curbside find that makes you slam on the brakes and do a double take. For one lucky Redditor, that moment led to scoring two stunning antique chairs for the best possible price: $0. It's a perfect example of why you should never underestimate a pile of stuff on the sidewalk.

The story popped up on the r/Curbfind subreddit, a community that celebrates these kinds of amazing freebies. The original poster shared a photo of two beautiful, ornate wooden chairs, explaining they "found these beauties Sunday night." Hoping for more information, the poster added: "The materials suggest they were made in the 1800s. If anyone has any additional insight, I'd appreciate it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Possibly many people passed those chairs by just because they were on a curb. Recognizing hidden treasures in plain sight is a unique gift with unique rewards.

The biggest win here is obvious: the money saved. Finding high-quality furniture that has lasted for decades without paying a dime for it is a monumental score. Beyond the financial aspect, giving second lives to items is a huge plus for the planet, as it keeps bulky furniture out of landfills. Plus, you're preserving history, passing on art and beauty to future generations.

The world of secondhand shopping is full of these incredible discoveries. Thrifters have found everything from high-end Dutch ovens for just $6.99 to vintage stand mixers at antique shops. Even crafters can get in on the action, including one shopper who scored a massive haul of yarn for next to nothing.

The first time you find a treasure that lights up your eyes is a special feeling. For anyone inspired to start their own treasure hunt, there's plenty of great advice out there on how to get started.

Other Redditors were floored by the find.

"The first one is just so ornate and beautiful," one commenter wrote.

"Why would these beautiful pieces of handwork and craftsmanship be left out in the elements?!? Thank you for the rescue!" another said.

A third user summed it up perfectly: "I need to go to your streets!"

