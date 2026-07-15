US recalls 12,660 Cuisinart grills sold at Walmart and Lowe's after 37 reports of shattered glass

A recalled gas grill sold at Walmart and Lowe's could pose a serious risk of injury, as federal safety officials received reports that the pizza oven window can shatter while the unit is in use.

What happened?

Sold from December 2024 through May, the affected grills number about 12,660 in the United States and another 83 in Canada, USA Today reported.

According to the recall notice, the product is Conair's Cuisinart Propel+ 4-Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill, model CGG-6331, which comes with a griddle, stovetop burner, and pizza oven. The case was filed as recall No. 26-605.

Officials received 37 reports from the U.S. and one from Canada of the glass breaking during operation, though no injuries were reported. "The tempered glass window in the pizza oven can shatter during use, posing a risk of serious injury from laceration hazard," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, per USA Today.

Why does it matter?

Shattered tempered glass can send sharp pieces toward hands, arms, faces, and more during cooking. That increases the risk of cuts in settings where people are often gathered near hot equipment.

What can I do?

Anyone who owns this grill should check the model number, which is listed inside the grill's right-hand metal door.

USA Today reported that Conair said customers should use its website to find out whether their grill is included in the recall, and, if so, stop using it. Then follow instructions to safely remove the tempered glass from the pizza oven and upload two photographs to https://www.recallrtr.com/3in1grill. Once verified, owners can receive a $500 refund by check or, if they have a receipt, the original purchase amount.

Once verification is complete, owners should write "recall" on the glass with a black permanent marker and dispose of it.

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