Consumer Reports warns nearly 400 oven doors shattered without warning, injuring users

"One owner said it sounded like a small bomb going off."

Consumer Reports sent out an alert that hundreds of oven owners have told federal regulators that their glass oven doors suddenly shattered, injuring dozens of people — yet no recall has been issued.

First Alert 4 reported that the Consumer Product Safety Commission received nearly 400 reports of glass oven doors breaking over the past year and a half. More than 40 people were reportedly injured.

The issue is not new. First Alert 4 reported on similar cases more than a decade ago, as far back as 2013, including one involving Elizabeth Gonzalez-Rubio, who said her oven door shattered just as she reached for the handle.

"There were pieces everywhere, especially if it were eye-level with a child, that could be dangerous," Gonzalez-Rubio told the publication.

Gabe Knight with Consumer Reports said, "One owner said it sounded like a small bomb going off."

Many of the complaints describe the glass breaking without warning, sometimes while the oven is in use, and sometimes when it is off. Gabe Knight of Consumer Reports said the problem often surfaces when ovens are around 4 to 6 years old, meaning many owners are dealing with it after manufacturer warranties have already expired.

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Consumer Reports said Frigidaire accounted for roughly 70% of the cases it examined, with additional reports tied to GE, Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, and other brands.

Despite years of reports and injuries, there is still no recall. Manufacturers have largely pointed to safety standards and possible wear-related damage rather than a confirmed root cause.

As First Alert 4 reported, Electrolux, Frigidaire's parent company, said Consumer Reports was told that flaws in tempered glass or damage from regular use may cause breakage, and that the glass is designed to crumble into smaller pieces with rounded edges to help limit injuries. Other companies similarly said their ovens meet safety standards.

For now, regulators say they are still evaluating the reports. In a statement to First Alert 4, the CPSC said it is aware of reports and "takes them seriously," and said it reviews incident reports and other information to decide whether a product presents a substantial hazard under the Consumer Product Safety Act before taking action when warranted.

Experts recommend ensuring racks are set correctly before closing the door, not using the open door to hold pans, and keeping cookware from striking the glass.

Consumers can file a report at SaferProducts.gov. Reporting incidents can help regulators track patterns and determine whether stronger action is needed.

Consumer Reports noted that Samsung is the only company among those contacted that offers free repairs even after the warranty expires.

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