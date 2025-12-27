Homeowner disturbed by 'creepy' neighbor's escalating behavior: 'I carry pepper spray when I'm out in the yard'

"How did she think this is normal?"

A homeowner's experience with an overly intrusive neighbor is striking a nerve online, and it's an example of how one neighbor's behavior can make a shared outdoor space feel hostile.

The Reddit post, shared in r/BadNeighbors, recounts months of tense encounters with a next-door neighbor whose house sits just a foot from their shared property line.

"Ever since I moved in, the husband has been annoying and even slightly creepy," the poster wrote. "Anytime he saw me outside and his wife wasn't home, he'd come into my yard to chat me up."

The homeowner describes uninvited visits, uncomfortable conversations, and escalating behavior that pushed them to check their security cameras.

In one incident, the homeowner says while leaf-blowing, "he took it upon himself to blow all the mulch out of my garden, trample all over my shrubs and plants, and set off my car alarm." His actions left their garden "completely bare and trampled" and sparked a tense exchange with his spouse.

The homeowner says they now avoid their neighbors entirely.

"Because of him, I carry pepper spray when I'm out in the yard," they added.

Conflicts with neighbors can go from mild to extreme, and they often have implications beyond petty arguments. In some cases, bad neighbors can discourage people from simply spending time in their own yards.

From neighbors calling the cops on residents for taking walks to hacking up trees that branch over the property line, neighborhood conflicts can make homeowners seriously stressed out.

Many homeowners invest time and money into native gardens, mulch beds, and other climate-friendly practices that support pollinators, reduce water use, and strengthen neighborhood ecosystems. Disruptive neighbors can discourage people from these positive lifestyle choices.

When conflicts escalate, it's smart to document everything, communicate clearly, and look into local mediation if you need help seeing eye to eye. When talking it out doesn't work, homeowners can consider legal options, contact local authorities, and even fight the HOA if that's the source of the problem.

Commenters had suggestions for the owner to deal with this nosy (and "creepy") neighbor.

"Is a fence an option, or not allowed because of the small space by their house?" one asked. The homeowner said they were saving up for shrubs to create a clearer boundary between the properties.

Another added, "I don't understand his wife. Did she ever notice that her 'faithful husband' [has interest] in you? How did she think this is normal?"

