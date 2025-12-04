Pedestrian confronted by police while walking through neighborhood alone: 'It's just not normal'

A frustrated resident shared their baffling experience on Reddit after police showed up while they were taking a stroll.

The person posted to r/neighborsfromhell about being reported as "suspicious" multiple times for walking alone at night without a dog or phone in hand.

The poster explained, "I've been trying to lose weight so I don't have any junk food in the house, if I want a junk food I have to walk to go get it."

After a 9 p.m. nacho run, an officer detained them. A neighbor had filed multiple reports, even submitting security footage showing the poster's tattoos.

The reason? The poster was walking alone without staring at a phone.

"I've lived in the neighborhood for 6 years," the poster wrote. "I stick to the sidewalk, I'm literally just walking off my outer fat person to feed my inner fat person."

This incident points to a bigger problem with car-dependent communities. When walking becomes so unusual that neighbors view it as a threat, something's broken. Many American neighborhoods were built around cars, making pedestrians seem out of place.

"Most of my neighbors don't walk," the poster explained. "The gas station is over a mile walking each way. There's a pharmacy that's 0.7 miles each way, grocery is 1.6 miles, but that's it within 2 miles. So it's just not normal."

Car dependency doesn't just create absurd situations like this one. It also damages the environment and our health.

Communities designed for walking reduce pollution, cut down on gas consumption, and promote physical activity. When we build places where walking feels suspicious instead of normal, we lock ourselves into patterns that harm people and the planet.

The comment section rallied around the poster.

One person joked, "If I had to call the police every time someone was walking my neighborhood, I would be on the phone all day and night."

Another suggested a cheeky response, writing, "Next time you get a craving, go knock on their door, and tell them, 'Hey, I had a craving for nachos, and since walking by myself is evidently a suspicious activity, I thought I'd see if you want to take a walk with me.'"

