Lowe's sparks backlash with surprising addition to its shelves: 'Why sell it?'

A Reddit user spotted a surprising sign at the Lowe's gardening center and shared a picture of it to the community at r/NativePlantGardening.

The sign read: "May cause environmental harm. Plant with caution. Ask about alternatives." The sign is part of new requirements from the Delaware Department of Agriculture to label potentially invasive plants at nurseries. Politicians have been vocal about enforcing the law since it was introduced in 2022.

The Reddit community identified the plant for sale at Lowe's as a creeping jenny, which has been sold elsewhere in Delaware without the informative signage.

Creeping jenny is native to Europe, but it has become well-established as an invasive plant in North America, favoring low, wet ground, such as that found near ponds.

Being free of the natural checks and balances it evolved with, invasive species introduced to new areas have the potential to rapidly outcompete native species. This can create monopolies on vital resources such as space, food, and water.

Over time, an invasive species can erode biodiversity and diminish access to important ecosystem services. While that's bad news for wildlife, this decline includes services that humans depend on. One estimate suggests that invasive species incur hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs annually.

Delaware gardeners can find a full list of native alternative plants at the Department of Agriculture. With these, it's possible to build a native garden that is well-suited for local pollinators and is lower-maintenance thanks to the plants' adaptations to local weather patterns. That means less work and watering, which can mean lower utility bills.

While the signage about an invasive plant for sale is great, considering how easy it can be to buy one accidentally, Reddit commenters remained a bit confused about the warning.

"Then why sell it...???" one community member wrote.

"It would be better if the sign names the invasive plant. Otherwise it's unclear," another said.

