Homeowner warns harmless-looking pest could wreak havoc on gardens: 'Incredibly hard to get rid of'

by Jamie Speka
A public service post added to the r/Minnesota subreddit called for the removal of a purple flower that is wreaking havoc on gardens and property in the state. 

"FYI this purple flower that's blooming everywhere is the highly invasive creeping bellflower," they wrote. "Pull it out!"

The post included a photograph of what looks like a relatively harmless, pretty purple flower. However, the purple bellflowers are highly invasive and prone to overtaking yards, and their roots, like many invasive species, could damage property.

"'Pull' it doesn't really do it," wrote one commenter about fixing the problem. "It has a VERY large root and spreads that way as well as seed. If you leave even the smallest amount of root behind, it will grow again. It is INCREDIBLY hard to get rid of."

The United States has thousands of invasive plants rooting across the country. Creeping bellflowers, known for their lavender-blue flowers, are notorious for being difficult to get rid of. They were first introduced during colonial times by European settlers.

To avoid invasive plants completely, many gardeners recommend only planting native plants in your garden. This will allow the ecosystem to thrive, create an ample environment for the endangered pollinators, and save you time and money. Ultimately, it will also stop the spread of invasive plants, as you are only planting what works for the ecosystem that you live within. Check a plant database to see which native plants thrive in your area to get started. 

To get rid of invasive plants, some Redditors have a solution.

One commenter wrote: "Depending on the area, sometimes it's better to go scorched earth and kill an entire swath of yard, then reseed grass once you're sure it's all dead."

This method would allow ample space for rewilding.

Other Minnesota natives offer more local advice.

One stated: "If you're in Minneapolis you also shouldn't put it in the municipal yard waste stream. The city recommends burning or throwing it in the trash so they can burn it."

