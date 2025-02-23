Gardener issues warning over plant that looks pretty but can be devastating: 'It's not supposed to be here'

"Thanks! I just went and ripped out the singular one I was letting creep up a sapling."

Amateur and professional gardeners alike know the joy of cultivating beautiful plants and lawns. And unfortunately, they also know the frustrations when an invasive species weasels its way into a meticulously kept landscape.

Recently, a self-described "garden nerd" took to Reddit to warn other green thumbs about the dangers of creeping bellflower. The plant might look pretty, but it can be devastating.

As the user says in the post, "Please remove when you see it cropping up in your garden. It's cute as hell, but it's not supposed to be here."

In fact, that's one of the trickiest parts in combating the invasive species. Creeping bellflower's attractive lavender appearance might fool gardeners into thinking it's a welcome part of their landscaping. However, it can choke out other flowers and plants in their gardens and can be nearly impossible to eradicate.

This is because it can produce up to 15,000 seeds in the summer, according to The Spruce, which can easily be distributed by wind and insects. That means it can easily invade other plants and gardens.

Still, despite the dangers of invasive plants such as creeping bellflower, native lawns and plants remain an attractive alternative to more traditional lawns. The economic benefits are tremendous. Native plant lawns don't require nearly as much water or maintenance, which means monthly bills are significantly lower.

And the environmental benefits are also huge. Native plants attract birds, insects, and other pollinators. This relationship between plants and wildlife is essential to keeping ecosystems healthy, and that means the wellbeing of pollinators is also essential to keeping our food supply healthy.

There are many different options for native plants, including clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Even partially making your yard home to native plants can reap economic and environmental benefits. If you're interested in rewilding your yard, check out this helpful guide.

Commenters on the original post were quick to back up the OP's claims.

One said, "When we bought our house, we also thought the previous owner planted these — let them go to seed and spent the next 10 years battling them." Another was appreciative of the warning: "Thanks! I just went and ripped out the singular one I was letting creep up a sapling."

