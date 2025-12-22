Man reveals genius hack using empty juice carton: 'That's a great idea'

"How have I never seen this before?"

Mason jars are popular for storage, meal prep, pickling, cold brew, and everything in between. But one TikTok creator has come up with a brilliant hack that solves one of the biggest annoyances about using them: pouring liquids neatly without making a mess. And even better — this easy DIY trick repurposes something most households throw away.

The scoop

In a TikTok video shared by aleida.sales (@aleida.sales), the video shows how to create a DIY spout for the top of a standard mason jar. They have cut off the spigot from a cardboard juice box and trimmed it to fit inside the jar's lid. By only using the screw-on part of the jar's lid without the flat metal part, you can turn the top into a pourable spout.

"Okay that's a great idea there," one commenter said.

The result is a lid that not only seals the jar but also lets you pour oils, dressings, broths, syrups, and other liquids without drips or overflow. Best of all, the only materials needed are a mason jar, scissors, and an old cardboard top that would otherwise be tossed.

How it's helping

This hack delivers two big consumer wins. First, it avoids the need to buy specialty mason-jar pour lids, which can cost anywhere from $6 to $15 apiece. By reusing something you already have instead of just throwing it away, you get a functional upgrade for free. Repurposing containers and packaging like this also reduces clutter around the house.

Secondly, it reduces waste. Every small reuse prevents materials from piling up in landfills and contributing to planet-warming pollution. It also protects our oceans from microplastics, which also threaten human health and wildlife.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Simple things such as upcycling containers and creative repurposing projects help homeowners save money and help the environment. For things you can't repurpose or reuse, you can learn more about your recycling options to help prevent unnecessary waste.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the ingenuity of the hack.

One viewer wrote: "This hack is brilliant!!! How have I never seen this before?"

Another said: "Heck yea, that's smart!"

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

The video creator was equally thrilled, saying: "I know I'm ecstatic about it."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.