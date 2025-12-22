  • Home Home

Man reveals genius hack using empty juice carton: 'That's a great idea'

"How have I never seen this before?"

by Christine Dulion
One TikTok creator shared how to make a DIY pour spout for a mason jar using just two household items.

Photo Credit: iStock

Mason jars are popular for storage, meal prep, pickling, cold brew, and everything in between. But one TikTok creator has come up with a brilliant hack that solves one of the biggest annoyances about using them: pouring liquids neatly without making a mess. And even better — this easy DIY trick repurposes something most households throw away.

The scoop

In a TikTok video shared by aleida.sales (@aleida.sales), the video shows how to create a DIY spout for the top of a standard mason jar. They have cut off the spigot from a cardboard juice box and trimmed it to fit inside the jar's lid. By only using the screw-on part of the jar's lid without the flat metal part, you can turn the top into a pourable spout.

"Okay that's a great idea there," one commenter said.

@aleida.sales mason jars pouring hack #masonjars #pouringhack ♬ original sound - aleida.sales

The result is a lid that not only seals the jar but also lets you pour oils, dressings, broths, syrups, and other liquids without drips or overflow. Best of all, the only materials needed are a mason jar, scissors, and an old cardboard top that would otherwise be tossed.

How it's helping

This hack delivers two big consumer wins. First, it avoids the need to buy specialty mason-jar pour lids, which can cost anywhere from $6 to $15 apiece. By reusing something you already have instead of just throwing it away, you get a functional upgrade for free. Repurposing containers and packaging like this also reduces clutter around the house.

Secondly, it reduces waste. Every small reuse prevents materials from piling up in landfills and contributing to planet-warming pollution. It also protects our oceans from microplastics, which also threaten human health and wildlife.

Simple things such as upcycling containers and creative repurposing projects help homeowners save money and help the environment. For things you can't repurpose or reuse, you can learn more about your recycling options to help prevent unnecessary waste.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the ingenuity of the hack.

One viewer wrote: "This hack is brilliant!!! How have I never seen this before?"

Another said: "Heck yea, that's smart!"

The video creator was equally thrilled, saying: "I know I'm ecstatic about it."

