DIYer shares photos of incredible creation made from old clothes: 'This is inspiring me'

by Christine Dulion
One crafty Reddit user is turning clutter into home décor, inspiring others to rethink what they toss. In a post shared to r/Upcycling, the DIYer showed off a creative project that transforms old clothes and fabric scraps into stylish, functional poufs perfect for seating or using as a footrest.

The post showed photos of the process. Layers of old fabric and clothing are tightly rolled and packed into a circular shape before being covered with decorative fabric. The result looks like a cozy, store-bought pouf, but it's made entirely from repurposed materials that would have otherwise gone to waste. 

"Great way to upcycle old fabric, clothes, scraps," the caption read.

The project is both sustainable and practical — a win for anyone looking to declutter their home without contributing to landfill waste. By repurposing worn-out textiles, the creator not only cuts down on trash but also saves money on new home goods.

Reusing textiles can have a surprisingly large impact. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that textiles make up a growing share of landfill waste each year. But small acts of upcycling like this one help reduce that burden. Instead of adding to the problem, this DIYer found a way to turn extra or unusable fabrics into something beautiful and functional.

Whether you're looking to organize your space, decorate sustainably, or just flex your creativity, projects like this show how simple ideas can cut waste while also sprucing up your home. For more inspiration on reducing waste and repurposing what you already own, check out these tips on decluttering and recycling.

Commenters were quick to praise the idea. 

"Thank you, that is absolutely gorgeous. We have [two] worn out bean bags like foot rest. This is inspiring me to recover them so that they will be used," one wrote

Another added, "You rock! Great way to use fabric that would end up in a landfill! And it's beautiful!"

Others shared their own tips: "I keep all my fabric scraps … in a bag while sewing to use as stuffing in other projects. I also keep the white/very light scraps separate from the colored ones in case I need to stuff something that is lighter colored on the outside."

x