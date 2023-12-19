Homeowner baffled by HOA’s seemingly trivial standards: ‘I’m frankly surprised anything is green’

By beautifying this strip of land, they are creating a healthier ecosystem.

For what feels like an eternity, one nemesis has persistently plagued residents and their neighbors: homeowners associations, also known as HOAs.

HOAs are often the definition of being handed a little bit of power and letting it get to their heads. For years, people have taken their complaints about trivial regulations to the boardroom, but now those same people are turning to social media.

In particular, one man on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a thing or two to say about his HOA and their comment on his lawn.

In a tweet, the king of chu (@chuchukian) posted side-by-side pictures of his lawn. The picture on the right was sent to him by his HOA, and the picture on the left was taken by him.

the hoa sent me a complaint about my lawn today for weeds??? 1st pic their photo, 2nd pic mine after pulling up like 2 things of crab grass (which is presumably native or something given how it shoots up after a rain) pic.twitter.com/eJqdj1iJpK — 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘩𝘶 🗡️🇹🇹 (@chuchukian) September 8, 2022

The tweet reads, “the hoa sent me a complaint about my lawn today for weeds??? 1st pic their photo, 2nd pic mine after pulling up like 2 things of crab grass (which is presumably native or something given how it shoots up after a rain).”

He continued in the comments, writing, “I’m frankly surprised anything is green in the sidewalk strip of dirt after it was 100 for like 2 months.”

The poster is calling out his HOA’s unreasonable complaint here and even drawing attention to the fact that the crabgrass is native. While he did remove the “weeds,” other homeowners are actually turning their hellstrips into micro meadows. By beautifying this strip of land, they are creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators like bees, which in turn benefits humans.

Creating an eco-friendly and low-maintenance lawn — and even a partial lawn replacement with native plants like clover and buffalo grass — can allow homeowners to reap the benefits while helping our pollinators, saving money and time on lawn maintenance, conserving water, and lowering water bills.

