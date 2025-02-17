  • Home Home

Family shares jaw-dropping video of close encounter with cougar near hot tub: 'It really is cool'

"It was just looking around."

by Noah Jampol
"It was just looking around."

Photo Credit: iStock

One father and daughter exhibited remarkable calmness under pressure after a menacing cougar arrived inches away from them. Their harrowing encounter with the big cat went viral on TikTok, and the CBC provided the full scoop on how it all went down.

TikToker Natalee Dennis (@captain.natalee) shared the video taken in the backyard of her family's Tofino, British Columbia, home.

@captain.natalee

face to face with a cougar... Tofino BC

♬ original sound - Natalee Dennis

Dennis recalled she turned on her camera with a flashlight after her cat started acting weirdly, and they heard rocks moving near the hot tub. Both she and her dad suspected it was a raccoon or even a house cat. They scanned the area but couldn't find anything for about 25 seconds before Natalee spotted it and its trademark eyes.

"Oh, it is a cougar," she excitedly said to her disbelieving father. He remained skeptical saying "no, it's not" until he spotted it and delivered a signature reaction — "Holy s***, ho ho, yes indeed," as the video cuts out. 

Natalee told the CBC that they leaned into his past experiences with cougars to ensure they handled the situation properly. The duo got out and moved inside as calmly and deliberately as they could. They were able to watch the cougar for another 20 minutes afterward.

"It was just looking around," she recalled in an interview with CHEK News. "It really is cool."

Watch now: Rare anteater sighting sparks hope for wildlife in South America

The family's composed reaction is in line with the BC Parks' advice to "back away slowly, making yourself look as large as possible." Local group WildSafe B.C. told the CBC that cougar attacks are rare, and humans should definitely not run if they spot one. 

As wildlife-human interactions like these occur, it's important to follow the guidelines. Cougars are alternatively known as panthers and mountain lions. In the U.S., Florida panthers are near extinct and rarely encountered outside of tragic car accidents. In Washington, cougar hunting is legal, but more cougars are dying for posing a threat to livestock after farmers encroach on their habitat. A concerning pattern has emerged in California where females and males are reacting to human presence differently. 

Cougars are an important predator in the ecosystem, and the family's actions are to be commended for diffusing the situation.

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"'HO OH YES INDEED' in response to seeing a cougar, mere feet away from you as a new kind of class I aspire to achieve," one commenter on TikTok wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x