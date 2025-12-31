  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after images after ditching traditional grass lawn: 'Looks fantastic'

"It's giving off a cottage garden vibe."

by Kristin Boyles
One Redditor gained a lot of attention online after sharing photos of their year-long yard transformation, adding that they used native plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor gained a lot of attention online after sharing photos of their year-long yard transformation on the platform. Many people were pleased by the results that turned a drab lawn into a cottagecore-lover's dream.

In the post, the first image showed what the person's yard looked like initially. It was a sparse patch of land with patchy grass and a small shrub in the center. However, the second photo — which the OP said was taken about a year later — showed the same space covered with more greenery and flowers.

The user explained that they live in Texas, so they opted for plants native to their area. Later, they plan to continue converting the remaining lawn to a beautiful oasis.

In fact, many people are upgrading to native lawns and gardens, like one homeowner whose yard was damaged by pet urine. Another person ditched their lawn for a variety of native plants. And whether it's a full or partial change, it's all for the better.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, native plants have already adapted to local weather and soil conditions. That makes them easier to sustain without fertilizers or excessive water use, helping you save time and money on maintenance.

The agency also stated that native plants provide nutrients for pollinators, including nectar and pollen. Those insects and animals can then disperse them, helping cultivate the biodiversity we need to protect our food supply.

Additionally, native plants tend to work well as natural pest control, wrote ScienceNewsExplores. When you have multiple native species in your yard or garden, more helpful insects — many of which prey on pests — may show up, helping reduce damage to plants.

Meanwhile, native plants can also help reduce pollution because they typically have deep roots, per Earthday.org. Those roots store carbon, a planet-warming gas, underground.

If you're thinking about switching to a natural lawn but want to keep a similar look and feel to grass, the National Wildlife Federation suggests trying buffalograss, sedge, moss, or groundcovers like bearberry or creeping juniper.

After seeing the homeowner's yard transformation, commenters praised the change.

Would you be willing to let your yard grow wild?

I already have 😎

Yes 👍

I'm not sure 🤷

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I like that you incorporated a lot of native plants in with some pathways," wrote one. "It's giving off a cottage garden vibe."

Another wrote, "Looks fantastic!!"

"Looks great!" said another. "From another Texan doing the same with my ½ acre suburban lawn."

