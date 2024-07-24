  • Home Home

Homeowner shares inspiring before-and-after photos after 'deleting' traditional grass lawn: 'What a spectacular sight'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thanks to countless viral social media posts normalizing the idea of nontraditional lawns, more people are inspired to ditch the grass and go natural

One recent post on Reddit has inspired homeowners to "delete" their lawns and grow more beautiful native plants that promote healthy pollination. 

"I'm going the same direction with mine, thanks for the inspiration."
The before-and-after photos reveal a stunning transformation from the pavement and patchy grass in the front yard to the early planting days to multicolored blooms, which now add attractive curb appeal. 

The homeowner shared details in the caption about deleting about 1,000 square feet of lawn over the past three years and growing a patch of flowers, herbs, and food. Located in coastal New England, the homeowner has been trying to eliminate 400 to 600 square feet of lawn per year by replacing it with seedings, volunteers, and divisions from this and other garden beds. 

When a Reddit user asked how the neighbors feel about it, the original poster replied: "Most of my neighbors are older folks that aren't up to making the transformation in their yards, but they all walk the neighborhood and LOVE my little oasis."

Rewilding a yard like this homeowner's offers many benefits. You can save a lot of money by not using excess water, fertilizer, and pesticides to force plants to live on land where they don't belong. Meanwhile, native plants benefit pollinators, reduce the need for time-consuming mowing, and keep chemicals off your property. 

Watch now: Ford executive reveals how the brand will meet customers 'where they are' with EV technology

As the homeowner explained to interested Redditors, upkeep and maintenance are pretty minimal. And chances are you have better things to do with your time than constantly mowing the grass.  

"Just beautiful!" a Redditor exclaimed. "What a spectacular sight to see, and I'm sure the birds are loving it!"

Another Redditor wrote: "Good job! I'm going the same direction with mine, thanks for the inspiration."

"Proves that no lawn doesn't mean uncared for or unattractive," added another commenter. 

