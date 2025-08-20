Builder breaks down surprising cost of their off-grid property: 'Congratulations on beating the system'

"That's actually cheaper than what my dad paid for his house."

A TikToker revealed some of the expenses associated with building an off-grid property for those interested in living more cost-effectively and sustainably.

While the total in the early stages reached $16,700, the long-term off-grid lifestyle is known for saving homeowners thousands through reduced utility bills, homesteading, and maintenance.

"The property itself: $3k," writes builder YS Media (@yeetsociety) in a video posted to TikTok.

The property is adorned with eight tons of road mix limestone for $400, an Old Hickory Deluxe Playhouse shed for $11,500, and a solar generator for $1,800. They mention that there were some other costs for tools and odds and ends, and there is still work to do.

That initial cost is pretty standard for most off-grid properties, which typically range from $10,000 to $500,000.

Shop Solar explained that "the numbers might seem daunting. But remember that off-grid living is an investment that provides returns every day. These returns amount to huge savings in energy costs, tax credits, and even lower general cost of living from using natural resources and food."

Indeed, an investment in solar panels can easily save homeowners thousands annually, sometimes even bringing energy bills down to $0.

In addition to the money-saving hacks that off-grid living can offer, the environment will thank you. Lifestyles that utilize renewable energy sources can help reduce air pollution and waste, which contribute to global warming.

Some TikTok commenters thought the pricing was outrageously low.

"$3K for the property? No way," wrote one.

"Whoa that's actually cheaper than what my dad paid for his house, congratulations on beating the system," said another.

