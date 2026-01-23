Homeowner shares story of how they dodged their four-figure energy bills: '[The] utility company can go kick rocks'

"In about 45 days of production, I've produced 2k kWh that amounts to about 600 dollars."

Energy bills can constantly feel like they're going up. That monthly bill can be stressful, but there can be ways to bring it down.

One homeowner shared how they're cutting down their bill. In the r/SolarDIY subreddit, they shared images of their solar panels and batteries for their big ranch house.

The panels help power their house, electric vehicle, and pool. They spent $18,000 on the panels and $2,000 on hiring people to help with installation. After a tax break, it will be $14,000 total.

The original poster said, "In about 45 days of production, I've produced 2k kWh that amounts to about 600 dollars, so I'm well on my way for a 4-year payback trajectory."

They added, "Utility company can go kick rocks."

Doing most of the work yourself can be daunting, but you do have options when it comes to finding reputable solar installers. EnergySage is a great place to start to learn your options.

While upfront costs can seem steep, solar panels can save you about $1,500 a year on your energy bill. A Forbes report said you can save between $25,500 and $33,000 over the lifetime of the system.

In addition to saving you money, solar panels are also better for the environment. They cut down on the reliance on fossil fuels, like coal, gas, and oil, which warm the planet.

