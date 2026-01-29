  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after stumbling upon cult-classic item for cheap at local thrift store: 'It seems brand new'

"I have two of these."

by Geri Mileva
One Redditor shared a post about a seemingly pristine 1990s Corvette-branded vacuum being sold for $10 at a thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A post in r/ThriftStoreHauls featured a 1990s Corvette-branded vacuum priced at $10. 

"It seems brand new," the shopper wrote.

One of the photos shows a bright red Corvette Vac by Eureka sitting on a shelf at Value Village. The plastic casing still shines, looking unscratched. The branding is still intact. Nothing about it suggests decades of use.

Shoppers can find a variety of items in thrift stores, not just used clothes and accessories. Patient shoppers usually find vacuums, branded mixers, and high-end blenders that once sold for hundreds of dollars. Older home appliances often slip through either because they don't match current design trends or come in modern packaging.

Some shoppers purchase them for daily use, while others recognize the potential for resale among collectors and enthusiasts. Either way, the appeal comes down to cost. Rare finds like these show how thrift shopping can lower the cost of daily necessities. 

On average, a thrift shopper can save up to $1,700 a year. That kind of breathing room helps homeowners free up money for other repairs, or renters build out a home piece by piece.

Homeowners who regularly replace large appliances like convection ovens also opt for secondhand options first instead of paying a full retail price. Those choices add up, especially for households trying to stretch budgets. A $10 purchase can mean real savings or extra income.

Thrift shopping for appliances also opens doors to older appliances that come with sturdier construction than many of their modern equivalents. This can translate to longer use or fewer replacements. Buying secondhand also makes it easier to try appliances people haven't used before, since the financial strain is lower.

Beyond savings, shopping at thrift stores keeps usable clothes and goods in circulation. Extending their lifespan breaks the fast fashion cycle, reduces waste, and cuts demand for constant replacement.

The comments on the post told their own story.

A commenter said, "I have two of these, they are great little vacuums. The box is very cool for car enthusiasts."

"You can now say you own a Corvette," another joked.

One also shared, "I have owned three different Eureka vacuums made by Kenmore and sold through Sears… very good vacuums."

