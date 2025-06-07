Lowe's shopper surprised with results after purchasing next-gen lawn mower on sale: 'Did the first mow of the season today'

Cordless tools are changing yard maintenance by offering a lighter, quieter, and more user-friendly alternative to fuel-powered equipment. One shopper praised their new electric mower after picking it up on sale at a local Lowe's.

Posting on the r/egopowerplus subreddit, the shopper shared that they had bought the cordless electric mower to help maintain their suburban garden and that it was easy to set up and handle.

"Did the first mow of the season today, mower worked great, only used about 1/3 of the 7.5 battery," the original poster wrote.

Switching to electric yard tools offers numerous health and environmental benefits. They are usually quieter and safer to use, which means you don't need to worry about the risk to your hearing over time from fuel-powered tools. Additionally, they are easier to use and maintain, as they don't require fuel, which means you don't need to worry about storing fuel or making a mess as you fill the tank.

Upgrading to electric yard tools also offers considerable savings over time. While they may be more expensive at the outset, rechargeable batteries are a much cheaper power option than fuel. This reduces the cost of cutting your lawn while saving you the hassle of ensuring you have enough fuel on hand.

In addition to the health and savings benefits these mowers offer, they are much better for the environment. Fuel-powered yard tools produce harmful pollution that contributes to health issues and the warming of the planet. Electric yard tools produce much less, and if they are combined with renewable energy sources such as solar panels, then the amount of harmful pollution is reduced considerably.

Several commenters shared that they had also switched to electric tools recently, with one writing: "Got the same one a few weeks ago. Working well and using about 2/3 the battery for just under 1/2 acre."

Another happy Lowe's shopper added: "Congrats. I also picked up a new mower (2236) on the last day of the Lowe's April sale."

