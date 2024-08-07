Homeowner shares photo of stunning garden visitor after 'killing' their lawn: 'Absolutely gorgeous'

Gone are the days when "killing your lawn" was a bad thing.

One homeowner posted a photo on Reddit of a clever sign promoting nontraditional lawns that use natural plants instead of resource-draining grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The sign reads: "Feed pollinators. Kill your lawn." Above the text, the sign depicts the Grim Reaper holding a scythe in one hand and a butterfly on a plant in the other.

Behind the sign, you can see vibrant pink, red, and orange blooms, with a monarch butterfly resting on a flower.

In the comments, the homeowner explained that the flowers in the photos are zinnias, marigolds, and sunflowers and that the flag came from an Etsy shop.

"I took a shovel and turned over 2 patches of about 8 x 8 grass (mostly weeds) and let the weeds dry up and die from the heat/damage," the homeowner wrote."A lot of clumps of weeds I pulled or raked out. I oversowed a lot of zinnia seeds so there would be very little space for weeds to grow and survive and watered it."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The homeowner also shared: "I transplanted some rudbeckia from my backyard chaos garden, so they are 2nd year and blooming. I ordered 4 common milkweed tubers and planted them in the back; they will bloom next year. In the front is Cinderella milkweed and butterfly weed from the garden store, plus 2 other perennial natives my friend got me. Dill did not survive."

This post has been gaining a lot of attention not only because of the beautiful flowers but also because of the conversation-provoking sign.

People passing by may wonder what "Feed pollinators, kill your lawn" means and turn to anti-monoculture lawn subreddits to learn about the benefits of biodiversity. The sign is also a good reminder about how wild lawns and native plants can help homeowners save money and are better for pollinators because they reduce water demands and eliminate chemicals.

"Absolutely gorgeous," one Redditor commented.

A Reddit user exclaimed, "The monarchs!!!!"

"This is the way," wrote another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.