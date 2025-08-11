  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning photos of what they did with construction site leftovers: 'Looks terrific'

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: Reddit

One creative homeowner turned construction site leftovers into a surprisingly chic yard feature.

In a post on the r/upcycling subreddit, a user shared how they rescued dozens of concrete core samples and transformed them into a clean, modern-looking garden edge.

"We have been saving concrete core samples from a local business' dumpster (with permission)," the Redditor wrote.

"What a great idea."
While originally used to test the strength of concrete, these dense cylinders now offer a low-cost, high-impact way to add structure and style to an outdoor space.

This project is a smart example of upcycling, or creatively repurposing discarded items for new use. Beyond looking great, such projects can reduce waste and help keep reusable materials out of landfills.

Global cement manufacturing is responsible for around 8% of the world's total carbon dioxide pollution, according to the World Economic Forum, which makes it all the more ingenious. 

But you don't need to stop at concrete. For instance, you could upcycle used glass bottles into storage containers or create rope from used grocery bags.

If you're especially crafty, you can even take someone's trash and transform it into a unique new outfit.

Small decisions can add up. Whether it's repurposing castoffs from a local business or taking advantage of store take-back programs or donation incentives from organizations such as Trashie and GotSneakers, giving items a second life can be a win for your wallet and the planet.

The post quickly racked up positive feedback, with commenters applauding both the ingenuity of the project and the beautiful yard it helped frame.

"What a great idea. Very resourceful," one commenter noted.

Another user wrote, "Very cool and a great way to use a discarded item."

"Awesome idea! Looks terrific and I love your garden!" said another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

