Homeowner devastated after HOA bans residents from owning certain vehicles: 'It's my only way to work'

After his condo association deviously banned his electric skateboard, a commuter was rattled and unsure how to proceed. They went to the r/HOA subreddit for advice and shared a screengrab of the notice banning the device.

The board's decision came after an interaction with the condo association VP about the user's new electric skateboard. In somewhat disturbing fashion, it appears the OP was tricked into the board getting banned.

While they thought the VP was earnestly interested in the product and its specs, it was instead information gathering to be able to include it in a comprehensive ban of electric vehicles. The notice essentially banned e-bikes, electric scooters, and electric skateboards due to unspecified "potential hazards."

That probably relates to the threat of fires that generates quite a bit of publicity, especially in urban environments. That being said, rules around proper safety and handling, as well as ensuring that residents don't use off-brand batteries, could mitigate the issue without a complete ban.

For the OP, the situation put them in a bind. They revealed they had car issues that were beyond their means to fix.

"It's my only way to work," they said of the electric skateboard. The whole ordeal was impeding on their worldview.

"The deception of my neighbors has given me a cold wall … around strangers now who act seemingly polite," they admitted.

Since electric vehicles like the OP's or e-bikes tend to have less environmental impact than traditional gas-powered ones, the board's move is frustrating. It also took away a cost-effective form of transit with limited justification.

This situation echoes broader issues, as HOAs and condo associations across the nation have been known to block homeowners from similar eco-friendly moves like installing EV chargers. Working with HOAs can be a worthwhile endeavor. Redditors suggested the OP draw the board's attention to the flaws in the anti-EV ban.

"I'd attend the next meeting and ask the board which specific portion of the bylaws was violated," a user suggested.



"Also ask about banning any and all hybrid and electric vehicles," a user added as a maneuver to bring the rule to its logical absurdity.

"Remind them that petroleum products like gasoline, kerosene, diesel and propane are also flammable, so they should also ban cars, lawnmowers, boats, gas stoves, grills, gas water heaters and gas furnaces too," a user suggested to drive the point home.

