High-tech company introduces new method to prevent catastrophic EV battery fires: 'Help shift ... from reactive to predictive'

A thermal imaging company has developed a new AI-driven technology to help prevent electric vehicle battery fires.

According to Charged, Raytron created advanced imaging technology that makes it easier to monitor lithium-ion batteries. Using infrared thermal imaging and AI, this new, non-contact method provides real-time data to help prevent fires.

The technology can identify hotspots and early indicators of more serious issues. With the help of AI, the system can analyze temperature patterns and prompt predictive warnings, per PR Newswire.

Per the release, the technology records information in the battery thermal management system. Engineers can then use that information to design practical solutions to contain or prevent battery fires.

The technology could help with "boosting the performance of traditional Battery Management Systems," per Raytron. According to XBattery, these systems are crucial to the safety and longevity of EVs.

Issues with lithium-ion batteries are a big deal, as they can lead to uncontrollable fires or explosions, per EV Design & Manufacturing. And sometimes, it happens during active use. In fact, the National Institute of Standards and Technology stated that battery fires can reach incredibly high temperatures, sometimes over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, in seconds. Drivers have little to no warning that it's coming.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

In a different November release from PR Newswire, the outlet shared that the primary goal of this technology is to "help shift maintenance from reactive to predictive … ensuring uninterrupted operations."

Additionally, the technology has many applications across different stages of battery life management. For example, PR Newswire reported that it can be used during the production process to ensure quality control by screening out defective cells.

Another way to use AI-driven imaging technology is to monitor warehouses for spontaneous hotspots. Or, maintenance experts could use it to pinpoint potential issues, making it easier to stop them before they reach dangerous levels, as PR Newswire reported.

Aside from EVs, many devices use lithium-ion batteries, including phones, laptops, e-bikes, and toys, per the National Fire Protection Association. There could be dozens in your house or your workplace, whether you own an EV or not. That makes developments like AI thermal imaging crucial, as it could eventually help prevent failure in a variety of devices.

While this method may not be widely available yet, many firms are working on similar solutions for the risks associated with EV batteries. One company has created a self-extinguishing battery, while another developed a system that performs comprehensive safety checks.

By increasing safety measures, more people can feel safer driving an EV — and, in doing so, help reduce pollution. Plus, using home solar can help drivers save money on charging costs. Interested in adding solar panels to your property? Try TCD's Solar Explorer to get started and learn how you can save money.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.