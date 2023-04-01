Repairman shares how this often-forgotten cleaning technique could save you tons of money on your energy bill: ‘Teach me more’

“You want your fridge to keep on ‘fridgin,’ you need to clean your coils every six months.”

Of all the appliances in a typical home kitchen, the refrigerator uses the most energy. A TikTok video by Home Serve l Home Repair (@homeserveusa) shows how to save energy by cleaning your refrigerator’s condenser coils.

The scoop

In the video, the TikToker unplugs his refrigerator and pulls it out from the wall. He then vacuums the coils with a brush attachment. When finished, all he has to do is plug the refrigerator back in and push it back against the wall.

If you’re wondering how often this simple task needs to be done, the TikToker answers that, too. “You want your fridge to keep on ‘fridgin,’ you need to clean your coils every six months.”

How it’s helping

A refrigerator is responsible for 7% of the total energy consumption in an average household, so any energy-saving hack can mean more money in your wallet.

The main concept behind keeping the condenser coils clean in order to maintain energy efficiency is pretty straightforward.

The coils are responsible for expelling heat, but when they become covered in dust and grime, they cannot perform their job properly. This, in turn, forces the engine’s compressor to work harder, which uses more energy and also compromises the lifespan of your refrigerator over time.

Keeping those coils clean and reducing your refrigerator’s energy consumption also means less harmful carbon pollution.

As can be seen in the TikTok video, the cleaning process is pretty easy, so you can easily add coil-cleaning to your to-do list to put another notch in your keep-our-planet-cool belt.

What everyone’s saying

The post has garnered over 1,300 comments, with many TikTokers unaware of the easy-to-perform hack.

“Why am I allowed to own a house when I clearly know nothing about owning a house,” says one user.

Another comments, “Four years of living here and I haven’t done that once. Guess my husband is moving the fridge today.”

“I just got my first fridge,” another writes, “teach me more!”

