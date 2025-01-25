Homeowner frustrated by landscaper's avoidable mistake after heavy rain: 'I just can't see harming my customers like that'

If concrete patios are so bad, then what are the alternatives?

A post on r/landscaping unintentionally revealed a common backyard misstep.

"I had a concrete patio installed," the OP said, "and the contractor hired a landscaper to come in and add a lot of dirt to grade the existing lawn to the patio. … Heavy rain one night caused all this damage."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The responses ranged from sympathetic and helpful to indignant. One commenter said, "An erosion mat should've been laid. … I find it amazing what idiots in the trade get away with — I just can't see harming my customers like that."

While they're not wrong, the real problem started way before the landscaper came over — the installation of a concrete patio in the first place.

Dirty energy sources hog all the attention, but they're not the only thing contributing to the overheating of our planet. Concrete isn't much better. According to the Guardian, "If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third-largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world with up to 2.8bn tonnes, surpassed only by China and the US."

That's not all. In fact, concrete slabs provide a flat surface for water to run off, moistening the soil underneath them. This can (and often does) lead to — you guessed it — erosion.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If concrete patios are so bad, then what are the alternatives?

Native lawns are one way you can make your yard thrive. Instead of run-of-the-mill grass, you would seed plants native to your area, benefitting both local pollinators and your wallet. Rewilding your yard, as it's often referred to, cuts down on lawn maintenance costs and eliminates the need for harmful pesticides.

And as one commenter noted, landscaping can help: "Put in some sort of landscaping with mulch, use sod instead of seed, or just wait for the seed to turn into grass. Basically that's only happening because it's just dirt. If you put anything there, that will help the dirt from eroding."

If you've already installed a concrete patio, don't worry. One homeowner transformed their once concrete-covered yard into a lush garden. No matter where you are on your journey, it's never too late to make the switch.

When you convert to a native plant lawn, you'll help maintain biodiversity and have a yard that looks great in every season. So ditch the concrete. You'll love the results.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.