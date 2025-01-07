Homeowner shares phenomenal transformation after ripping out concrete-covered backyard: 'I can't believe the difference'

A lot can happen in three years, and one homeowner showed Redditors how they created a robust garden in that time.

Floricult Gardens (@floricultgardens) shares tips and tricks for building the garden of your dreams. In a TikTok video, they walked viewers through the process of transforming their yard. From barren concrete and grass to a colorful and productive garden, they shared every detail. "I can't believe the difference in only three years," they noted.

The clip starts by showing how Floricult Gardens worked with a contractor to dig up the concrete in their yard. They then designed the garden of their dreams, only to discover that they had drainage issues and needed to make some big changes. After adding new drainage and building new beds, they were able to start planting.

Their goal was to "use as many natives as possible and blend vegetables in everywhere." While they have a large yard, they worked hard to maximize the space.

Taking inspiration from English cottage gardens, the TikToker created a chaotic yet lush yard. HGTV wrote the following about the style: "Informality reigns, and plantings nudge and elbow one another to steal the spotlight."

If you have less space to work with, you can take inspiration from these dense gardens by maximizing a small area. Some vegetables are optimized for containers, and you can even utilize companion planting.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This incredible transformation led to envy and inspiration on TikTok.

One person who has been hoping to grow a similar garden wrote: "I've been trying to explain to my hubby what I want in our yards, and I want an English cottage garden with mostly native plants as well!!"

"Wow, amazing transformation," added another commenter.

🗣️ Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Someone else showed their emotions over this gorgeous garden. "Omg, I'm actually tearing up because you've achieved what I've dreamed of doing in my yard for 10 years now."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.