Homeowner draws attention after dropping thousands of dollars on bizarre lawn replacement: 'This is not a normal thing at all'

Concrete is used in construction for good reason — it's a sturdy, strong material that creates a good foundation. However, as a concrete contractor's video post on Reddit shows, one homeowner appears to have gone overboard — he concreted his entire backyard, risking a potential lawsuit for flooding his neighbors' yards.

This yard development wasn't the best financial investment, as the homeowner could have saved and made some money from a natural lawn. According to the narration, the homeowner "paid around $40,000 for all the concrete work," and "there's not a spot … that has even a little bit of grass."

Contrast that concrete bill with the earning potential of planting a native garden and a few trees in all that space. Based on the video, the yard had ample room for a fruit and vegetable garden. Growing your own food is a cost-effective way to cut back on groceries.

According to Investopedia, "a package of organic, heirloom tomato seeds that can yield multiple tomato plants over time, costs $4.99. … one tomato plant may equal 10lbs to 30lbs of tomatoes."

He can also expect a higher AC bill in the future. Someone noted, "Their property is gonna BAKE in the summer."

The lack of foresight could cost even more money if the neighbors pursue litigation. "He's flooding the neighbor's entire backyard, left and right side," narrates the contractor in the video.

Unfortunately, the concrete jungle in the "yard" has proved to be a barrier to a more climate-friendly area. Filling the yard with concrete saw a steep decline in oxygen-producing vegetation — also a food source and habitat for pollinators essential to the food chain like bees. It's even more glaring when comparing the results after one person did the complete opposite and ripped out concrete to create a lush yard inspired by English cottage gardens.

If the neighbors have flourishing gardens and lawns, the constant flooding also risks ruining their green spaces and may even put their structures at risk. According to Nolo, those neighbors have a civil court case if the water coming from the concrete lover's side damages their property due to negligence.

"This is not a normal thing at all," said one commenter, to which someone else responded, "No it's not. I think they hate the planet."

However, someone found humor and joked, "My inner young skater is fighting with my actual old man on this one."

