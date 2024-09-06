Expert shares late summer garden tip to get the most out of your tomato plants: 'Anyone else going outside to do this right now?'

While tomatoes are a popular summer crop to plant, cold and wet weather can make growing bright red ones a challenge.

Luckily, gardening expert Jamie Walton (@nettlesandpetals) shares a simple tip for making your tomatoes ripen despite difficult weather.

The scoop

Topping your tomato plants is an easy way to encourage the ripening process if you live in an area that has a short summer. According to an article published in The Homesteading RD, topping tomato plants is the process of cutting the growing tip of the plant.

Simply use a pair of gardening shears to remove the top portion of your tomato plants.

While topping your tomato plants keeps them from growing too big, it also helps the plant channel its energy and resources toward the fruit that has already bloomed.

"By cutting off the top growing point of your plant, it redirects its energy into ripening the fruit it already has rather than continuing to grow," says Jamie. "And this is particularly important in climates like here in the U.K. where we have cool and short summers."

After cutting the top of the tomato plant, be sure to prune any side shoots that develop. Trimming the top of your plants can result in new growth along the side of the main branches, which can slow down the ripening process.

Jamie also reminds Instagram gardeners that topping tomato plants is only necessary in areas where frost is an issue. If you live in a warmer, milder climate, your tomato plants will continue to grow and vine without assistance.

How it's working

Jamie's gardening hack is teaching Internet users how to successfully grow their own tomatoes. By starting a garden and planting your own fruits and vegetables, you can save money on groceries. Investing just $70 into a garden can yield $600 worth of produce each year.

Gardening consistently is also a great way to support your mental and physical health. Recent studies have found that individuals who garden not only have more fiber but also report having higher levels of well-being.

What people are saying

Instagram users were excited to discover the hack and eager to start topping their tomato plants.

"Ok I didn't know this!" one user commented. "My tomatoes are out there fighting for their lives!"

"Incredibly useful!!" another Instagrammer responded. "I trim the side shoots but didn't know the top!"

"Well needed tip!" one user wrote. "I have been complaining about my tomatoes not turning red!"

"Anyone else going outside to do this right now?" another commenter joked.

