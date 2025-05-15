Homeowner stunned after HOA denies popular home upgrade that slashes energy bills: 'Push the issue'

One Kansas homeowner was ready to defy their homeowners association over a solar panel ban and posted about their experience on r/solar.

"Ways around HoA for solar?" they wrote. "Our HOA doesn't allow solar panels on the roof to maintain the 'looks.' I still live in a new construction area, so they are keeping the [aesthetic] the same, I guess."

But the original poster wasn't ready to just give up. "Now, is there another solar option that is not 'too visible'?" they asked.

It's reasonable that they'd want to fight for their right to solar panels.

These devices turn abundant, free sunlight into electricity, reducing or eliminating your energy bill. They pay for themselves in just a few years and will continue saving you money for the duration of the system's lifespan, around 25 years.

Not only is the energy free, but it's clean. Unlike the dirty fuels used at most power plants, it doesn't pollute the air to use a solar panel, so it doesn't contribute to Earth's rising temperature.

Sadly, many HOAs resist upgrading to solar for reasons as trivial as the appearance of solar panels. The original poster's association was one of them.

Sometimes, homeowners can work with their local association to change the rules, which is beneficial to everyone in the community, as solar panels improve the resilience of the whole power grid.

Commenters also prompted the original poster to realize that they might not have to listen to the HOA about this at all.

"I also just googled about HoA in Kansas," they said in a comment. "It is actually illegal for HoA to restrict homeowners from having solar. Hmm, I might be [on] the naughty list though, if I move forward."

"Push the issue. I bet you can find a lawyer foaming at the lips begging you to push the issue," replied another user.

