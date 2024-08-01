They send you affordable and eco-friendly electricity right through your existing grid connection.

In an ideal world, every home would be powered by its very own efficient and cost-effective solar panels, but that's not the reality. Many homes are facing the wrong direction or are shaded by trees and other buildings — not to mention that many residents are forbidden from installing solar panels by HOAs and landlords or just can't afford the up-front costs.

If installing your own solar panels isn't the right solution for you, don't worry. You can still get access to affordable, clean energy through community solar.

What is community solar?

Throughout the country right now, there are huge solar farms generating tons of energy. The electricity they produce is cheaper than ordinary grid power — but if you're buying electricity through an ordinary utility company, you might never know about it.

Community solar programs are how those solar farms get that cheap energy to you. To participate, you cut out the middleman and sign up directly with a solar farm. Then, they send you affordable and eco-friendly electricity right through your existing grid connection.



💡How much can you save with community solar?

Why is community solar important?

Community solar sets you up for major savings. Power purchased this way is often cheaper than what's available through your utility provider. The exact difference depends on your existing contract and the solar farms active in your area.

For example, if you normally spend $100 on electricity each month but you find a community solar provider who will give you the same amount of power for $90, you've just saved 10% of your monthly bill — and it won't take any up-front installation or investment.

It also benefits the environment by replacing polluting energy sources like coal, oil, and gas with clean, eco-friendly solar. Solar energy production doesn't create planet-warming air pollution, so it's part of the push toward a cleaner and cooler future.

Finally, community solar programs allow you to fund solar farms in your area, which helps to keep them running and encourages companies to build more solar.

How EnergySage helps homeowners find community solar

If you're in the market for money-saving, green community solar, check out EnergySage's Community Solar Marketplace. This free tool helps you find the providers available in your area, directly compare deals, and save as much money as possible on your purchase.

